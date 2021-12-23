SI99 Hoops Prospects Unwrap Skills for Christmas

From “Cool Grey” Jordan 11s to Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, teenagers are running out of ink filling up their Christmas wish lists in preparation for the big day.

To that end, we posed a different type of question to a handful of SI99 basketball prospects from around the country, asking which skill they would love to open and add to their repertoire as a gift on Christmas Day, giving a whole new meaning to the gift that keeps on giving.

MJ Rice, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), 2022

College: Kansas

If I could unwrap a specific skill for Christmas, I’d pick… “Consistency, so I can be the beast that I am

and kill every time I step on the court. I always want to be the best version of myself.”

Gradey Dick, Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), 2022

College: Kansas

If I could unwrap a specific skill for Christmas, I’d pick… “A hesi to get my defender off balance and get to the bucket easier.”

Naasir Cunningham wants to add elite ball handling skills to his repetiore. DFRITZ

Naasir Cunningham, Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J.), 2024

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap a specific skill for Christmas, I’d pick… “Elite ball handling ability. I want to become more of a point guard and a facilitator at the next level. It would help elevate my game because being a 6’7” point guard and being able to see over the defense definitely makes me more of a threat, especially if you add on my ability to score.”

Jared McCain, Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 2023

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap a specific skill for Christmas, I’d pick… “Defense. I would just want to be able to lock up any player no matter if it’s off the ball or on the ball. I’m getting there but that’s probably the main thing I would want to get better at.”

Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 2022

College: Kentucky

If I could unwrap a specific skill for Christmas, I’d pick… “Pick-and-roll work. I just think being able to master that would make my game more complete.”

Kylan Boswell, AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.), 2023

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap a specific skill for Christmas, I’d pick… “Leadership. Becoming a better leader is the skill I want to add to my bag; just becoming a better teammate. It will help my play translate to the next level. Holding guys accountable, being more vocal. That’s the intangibles that you need."