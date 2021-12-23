Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Report: Rutgers Expected to Play Wake Forest in Gator Bowl After Texas A&M Pulls Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Author:

Rutgers are expected to receive and accept an invitation to play Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, according to NJ.com's James Kratch.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the NCAA Oversight Committee has scheduled a meeting Thursday to discuss the situation around the Gator Bowl, with the Scarlett Knights being the top option. Per SI, Rutgers athletes have been away from campus and will have to return back for a bowl in nine days. There are concerns among some officials, per SI.

They would replace Texas A&M, who announced on Dec. 22 that due to COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, they could not safely compete in the New Year's Eve matchup. Coach Jimbo Fisher said, "It is unfortunate, but we just don't have enough scholarship players available to field a team."  

The Demon Deacons were vocal about still having a bowl game, coach Dave Clawson saying after the announcement, per WXII, "Captains have said that we would like to have an opponent by fairly early Friday. Team doesn't want to be sticking around through Christmas with uncertainty." 

Wake Forest athletic director John Currie told ESPN in the hours after the announcement that teams already scheduled to play in a bowl game expressed interest in competing against the Demon Deacons, adding "Whatever waivers might need to be in place to enable that to happen are likely to happen."

The Scarlet Knights were initially denied a bowl bid when they lost their season finale to Maryland on Nov. 27. They opened the season 3–0, struggled in Big Ten play, going just 2–7.

The Gator Bowl is set for Dec. 31. 

