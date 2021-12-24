Florida WR Justin Shorter Carted Off Field After Scary Injury

A scary scene unfolded in the final minutes of the Gasparilla Bowl as Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter had to be carted off the field.

With under three minutes to play, Gators quarterback Emory Jones lofted a pass on a second-and-10 to Shorter. But as the ball almost landed in his hands, the wide receiver took a hard hit, and he laid motionless for several moments as a trainer rushed to his side.

The entire Gators squad surrounded the redshirt junior at one point, both teams taking a knee as some kept their heads down. ESPN reported that Shorter was conscious and talking with the trainer as he was carted off the field.

He tallied three receptions for 54 yards on Thursday night, ending the season with 550 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Florida later lost to UCF, 29–17, minutes later, a scuffle breaking out between the two squads after the final whistle.

