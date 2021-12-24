Moments after Central Florida earned the 29-17 win against Florida, players from both teams got into heated brawl on the field.

While the game featured moments where things were bubbling between the two teams, emotions were high for the Gators after the loss. In the video, Knights linebacker Tatum Bethune’s helmet was getting pulled on by several Gators players near the center of the brawl.

After a few seconds of members from both squads pushing and shoving against each other, the two teams were separated as several players began to shake hands with players from opposing teams.

UCF (9-4) earned its first win over Florida to conclude the first season for Knights head coach Gus Malzahn. With the win, Malzahn earned a $25,000 bonus, according to USA Today Sports’ Steve Berkowitz.

The Gators finished 6-7 ahead of the official start of Billy Napier’s tenure. The SEC dropped to 0-2 against Group of Five opponents this bowl season.

