Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brawl Breaks Out After Central Florida’s Win Over Florida in Gasparilla Bowl

Author:

Moments after Central Florida earned the 29-17 win against Florida, players from both teams got into heated brawl on the field.

While the game featured moments where things were bubbling between the two teams, emotions were high for the Gators after the loss. In the video, Knights linebacker Tatum Bethune’s helmet was getting pulled on by several Gators players near the center of the brawl.

After a few seconds of members from both squads pushing and shoving against each other, the two teams were separated as several players began to shake hands with players from opposing teams. 

SI Recommends

UCF (9-4) earned its first win over Florida to conclude the first season for Knights head coach Gus Malzahn. With the win, Malzahn earned a $25,000 bonus, according to USA Today Sports’ Steve Berkowitz

The Gators finished 6-7 ahead of the official start of Billy Napier’s tenure. The SEC dropped to 0-2 against Group of Five opponents this bowl season.

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) hangs onto a pass while being tackled by UCF Knights defensive back Divaad Wilson (9).
College Football

Florida WR Justin Shorter Carted Off Field After Scary Injury

Both the Gators and Knights took a knee during the Gasparilla Bowl as trainers tended to the redshirt junior.

Hawai'i
College Football

Hawai’i Bowl Canceled Due to COVID-19 Issues

An outbreak within the Rainbow Warriors program has forced the cancelation of the Hawai’i Bowl.

Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (23) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL

Jags RB Ryquell Armstead Developed Myocarditis After COVID-19

The Jacksonville running back spent the entire 2020 campaign on the COVID-19 list after testing positive in August.

Muffet McGraw
College Basketball

Muffet McGraw: ESPN Is Biased Toward UConn

The ex-Notre Dame coach believes ESPN has “complete bias” for UConn.

Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; NFL logo on goalpost padding during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
NFL

NFL: Asymptomatic Individuals Not Spreading COVID-19

More than 300 players are reportedly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, most reportedly having little to no symptoms.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs with the football during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
Extra Mustard

George Kittle’s Gesture Leaves a Young 49ers In Tears

The young fan’s expression after receiving Kittle’s gloves will warm your heart.

Dec 4, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at Moda Center. The Celtics won 145-117.
NBA

CJ McCollum’s Collapsed Right Lung Is Healed

The guard will be re-evaluated in a week, but there is no timetable for his return.

Karl-Anthony Towns dribbling the ball.
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Towns previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January.