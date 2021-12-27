Michigan running back Blake Corum, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for over a month, told reporters that he is fully recovered ahead of the beginning of the College Football Playoff.

“I feel like my ankle is finally back,” he told reporters, per ESPN. “I feel like I have my cutting ability, my top-end speed, my burst. I feel like I have all that back.”

Corum injured his ankle on Nov. 6 against Indiana. As a result, he missed the next two games against Penn State and Maryland. He also got just six carries against Ohio State and five carries against Iowa to finish the season. The No. 2 Wolverines are scheduled to face the No. 3 Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

Corum has rushed for 939 yards this season and has found the end zone 11 times. He's second to tailback Hassan Haskins, whose carries increased since the injury. Haskins has 1,288 yards on the ground and scored 20 touchdowns in 2021. Michigan will need all the help they can get against a dominant Georgia defense.

Kickoff against Georgia will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens, Fla.

