Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sources: Boise State’s COVID-19 Issues Could Send Central Michigan to Sun Bowl vs. Washington State

Author:

As COVID-19 continues to impact the bowl season, issues within the Boise State football program could change the fate of multiple games.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Boise State is “working to determine if it has enough players to play Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl.” The game, played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, is scheduled for Friday.

CMU arrived in Tucson on Sunday and are ready to play, per Dellenger. Meanwhile, four hours away in El Paso, Texas, Washington State waits to see if the Sun Bowl will find a replacement opponent after Miami had to bow out due to its own COVID-19 issues

There are discussions about the Central Michigan filling that void if Boise State cannot make the trip, Dellenger reports. CMU and Wazzu have never played each other before.

The Sun Bowl is also scheduled for Dec. 31.

SI Recommends

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout the country, a number of games have already been impacted. The Hawai'i Bowl, between Hawai'i and Memphis, was called off due to an outbreak within the UH program, after Memphis had already made the long trip.

Two ACC vs. AAC games—Boston College vs. East Carolina (Military Bowl) and Virginia vs. SMU (Fenway Bowl)—have also been canceled

Other games, like the Sun Bowl, have looked for new opponents after one team was forced to drop out. Rutgers, the 5–7 team with the highest APR score, is stepping in to face Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl after Texas A&M dropped out. 

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reports that Memphis, SMU and East Carolina will not make themselves available for a replacement bowl game slot. Marshall, which already lost in the New Orleans Bowl against Louisiana, offered to fill a second bowl slot and face Washington State in the Sun Bowl, but “logistics couldn't be worked out,” according to McMurphy.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Connor McDavid with the Oilers.
NHL

McDavid Disappointed in the NHL's Withdrawal From Olympics

McDavid shared his thoughts on NHL players not being able to compete in this year's Olympics.

Mike Krzyzewski and Duke have made the NCAA tournament every season since 1996.
College Basketball

Report: Two Duke MBB Games Off Due to COVID-19

At least one Blue Devils game is officially being impacted so far.

saban
College Football

Nick Saban Shares the Importance of Alabama's Loss to Texas A&M

The last-second loss to the Aggies in October may have been a blessing in disguise for Alabama.

Miles Sanders runs the football vs. Washington.
NFL

Report: Eagles RB Miles Sanders to Undergo MRI After Breaking a Bone in His Hand

He injured himself late in the first half of Sunday's win over the Giants.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Regain Top Spot, Lakers Continue to Fall

Golden State made a strong statement against Phoenix on Christmas, while a five-game skid has thrust the Lakers into temporary limbo.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas.
Play
Fantasy

Best and Worst Fantasy Playoff Matchups

Some players that have helped fantasy managers reach the finals might have tough roads to hoe in Week 17.

Cowboys WR Malik Turner runs away from Washington defender.
Extra Mustard

Cowboys WR Reenacts ‘Home Alone’ Scene After TD

He made reference to a famous scene from the 1990 Christmas classic.

Sean McDermott stands on the sideline.
NFL

Bills' Sean McDermott Shares Which Other Coach He Thinks is 'the Standard'

The Bills became the first team to win at New England in consecutive seasons since the Colts in 2005 and 2006.