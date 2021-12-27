Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Miami Withdraws From Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Author:

Miami announced that it can not participate in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols on Sunday night. 

“We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” deputy director of athletics/chief operating officer Jennifer Strawley said. “But due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors. I also want to thank Interim Head Coach Jess Simpson and our football staff for all of their efforts in preparation for this bowl game." 

Miami was slated to play Washington State on Friday to try and end the season strong in the bowl game. Instead, this season will come to an end for the Hurricanes. 

This is a developing story.

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-week-16-takeaways
NFL

Week 16 Takeaways: Patriots Have No Answers for Josh Allen, Chargers Steamrolled in Houston

Plus, Joe Burrow leaves no doubt he’s in the MVP race, Steelers lay down in K.C., Antonio Brown vs. accountability for his actions rivalry continues, and much more!

Matthew Stafford running with the ball.
NFL

The NFL Teams to Clinch Playoff Spots After Week 16

Five more teams clinched spots after Sunday's early slate of games, with all but one of them being from the NFC.

joe burrow
Extra Mustard

Burrow Asked About ‘Gold Jacket’ Comment After Torching Ravens

Joe Burrow clearly had some extra motivation during Sunday’s 41–21 win over Baltimore in which he threw for 525 yards and four scores.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire running with the ball.
NFL

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Leaves Game With Collarbone Injury

He scored the game's first touchdown before he left.

joe-burrow-cincinnati-bengals-ceiling
NFL

Bengals Already Better Than in Marvin Lewis Era

Joe Burrow's historic day shows Cincinnati has a higher ceiling their previous incarnation that made six one-and-done playoff exits.

Antonio Brown on the sidelines of an NFL game.
NFL

AB Cuts Off Reporter Regarding Arians’s Support

Brown went into detail about the “drama” surrounding him.

bill belichick
NFL

Reporter Goes For It With Non-Football Question to Bill Belichick

The normally surly Patriots coach was asked about his New Year’s resolutions after his team’s 33–21 loss to the Bills.

joe-burrow
NFL

Joe Burrow Throws for 525 Yards in Record-Setting Performance

The Bengals quarterback set NFL and franchise records against the Ravens on Sunday.