Miami announced that it can not participate in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols on Sunday night.

“We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” deputy director of athletics/chief operating officer Jennifer Strawley said. “But due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors. I also want to thank Interim Head Coach Jess Simpson and our football staff for all of their efforts in preparation for this bowl game."

Miami was slated to play Washington State on Friday to try and end the season strong in the bowl game. Instead, this season will come to an end for the Hurricanes.

