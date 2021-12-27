Ohio State junior Garrett Wilson has announced that he is declaring for the NFL draft and will opt out of the Rose Bowl against Utah.

Wilson joins a growing list of Ohio State standouts that won’t participate in Saturday’s game. Receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett also wont be available, according to coach Ryan Day.

After totaling 2,213 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns in three seasons at Ohio State, Wilson is considered one of the top receivers in the upcoming draft.

The 21-year-old was a first-team Big Ten receiver last season and made the second team this season after recording 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns on 70 receptions.

“I want to start this off by thanking you all from the bottom of my heart,” Wilson said Monday on Twitter. “These last three years have been unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye has been the single greatest decision of my life.

“... This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft.”

