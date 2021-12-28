Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dana Holgorsen Gripes About Press Conference Procedure After Bowl Win

Author:

They say that winning takes care of everything. While that's often true, apparently the saying doesn't apply to impatience.

After his team's come-from-behind 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen took issue with the post-game press conference setup. Holgorsen and the Houston players had to wait for Auburn to finish its media session before taking to the podium. When asked to give an opening statement, Holgorsen used his time as an opportunity to gripe about the situation.

"We need to have separate press conferences during this," Holgorsen said. "We won the game, and I'm just standing out there for 20 minutes. I don't quite understand that, I'd get that together."

SI Recommends

Holgorsen apparently grew irritated before finally getting his chance to speak to the media. As Auburn coach Bryan Harsin answered questions, Holgorsen reportedly shouted from outside the press room to hurry up, according to WBRC's Lynden Blake.

Houston opened up a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter before the offense went quiet. Auburn scored 13 unanswered and held a three-point lead late in the fourth, but the Cougars took a 17-13 lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Tune to Jake Harslow that ended up clinching the win.

The victory gives Houston its third 12-win season in program history. Despite being irked at the post-game arrangement, it's quite an accomplishment for Holgorsen after going a combined 7–13 in his first two seasons.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

rodgers5
NFL

Rodgers Questions NFL Policies For Unvaccinated Players

The reigning NFL MVP made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

carson-wentz-covid
NFL

Colts Place Carson Wentz on COVID-19 List

The Colts are scheduled to fight for their playoff lives on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes (right) and Brittany Matthews (left), his wife, at the NBA All-Star Game.
Extra Mustard

Patrick Mahomes's Fiancée Claps Back at Chiefs Doubters

Brittany Matthews addressed those who thought the Chiefs were finally losing control of the AFC West this season.

NFL logo
NFL

Report: NFL to Shorten Quarantine Time to Five Days

The CDC announced that asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 would only need to quarantine for five days.

Zion Williamson during a press conference at the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day.
Podcasts

Open Floor: Redrafting the 2019 NBA Lottery!

A Christmas Day recap, plus an NBA redraft: Who are you taking first in 2019?

Tom Cruise waves from the Royal box during the men s final on Centre Court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Extra Mustard

Tom Cruise Has Surprise Gift for Buckeyes Band

The Ohio State marching band's reaction was caught on video.

sec logo
College Football

SEC Football Starts ’21 Bowl Season With Three Losses

The Power 5 conference has suffered three losses against Group of Five schools.

cfp trophy
Play
College Football

Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete Dates, Times, Scores

Here is the schedule for all of this year's bowls, including the College Football Playoff.