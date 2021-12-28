They say that winning takes care of everything. While that's often true, apparently the saying doesn't apply to impatience.

After his team's come-from-behind 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen took issue with the post-game press conference setup. Holgorsen and the Houston players had to wait for Auburn to finish its media session before taking to the podium. When asked to give an opening statement, Holgorsen used his time as an opportunity to gripe about the situation.

"We need to have separate press conferences during this," Holgorsen said. "We won the game, and I'm just standing out there for 20 minutes. I don't quite understand that, I'd get that together."

Holgorsen apparently grew irritated before finally getting his chance to speak to the media. As Auburn coach Bryan Harsin answered questions, Holgorsen reportedly shouted from outside the press room to hurry up, according to WBRC's Lynden Blake.

Houston opened up a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter before the offense went quiet. Auburn scored 13 unanswered and held a three-point lead late in the fourth, but the Cougars took a 17-13 lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Tune to Jake Harslow that ended up clinching the win.

The victory gives Houston its third 12-win season in program history. Despite being irked at the post-game arrangement, it's quite an accomplishment for Holgorsen after going a combined 7–13 in his first two seasons.

