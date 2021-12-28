Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sources: MAC Makes Decision on Central Michigan After Bowl Loses Boise State

Author:

After the Boise State football program was forced to withdraw from participating in the Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols, the MAC will release Central Michigan from its obligation to the bowl game, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

The Chippewas are expected to play in the Sun Bowl instead against Washington State. Both games are scheduled for New Year’s Eve. Central Michigan is currently in Tucson, which is a little over 300 miles away from El Paso.

The Sun Bowl is carried by CBS, with a payout of $4.55 million. The Arizona Bowl, which is sponsored by Barstool Sports and streamed exclusively on its website, has a payout of $350,000, per Dellenger.

SI Recommends

Central Michigan began the season 4–4 but won its last four games by an average margin of victory of 19.3 points. Its offense has averaged 41 points per game during the winning streak. Washington State began the year 1–3 but won six of its last eight games.

Central Michigan has not won a bowl game since the 2012 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl, and has never beaten a Power 5 opponent in a bowl game. Washington State has two bowl wins in the last 18 years, most recently winning the 2018 Alamo Bowl against Iowa State.

More College Football:

YOU MAY LIKE

Will Anderson celebrating the SEC Championship win.
College Football

Will Anderson Thinks Bama is Underdog Against Cincy

The linebacker praised the Bearcats' offensive line and quarterback before he made the proclamation.

garrett-wilson
College Football

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Stars Make Decision on Rose Bowl

The Buckeyes will face Utah on New Year's Day without some key players.

Jimmy Garoppolo drops back to pass for the 49ers.
NFL

Shanahan Says Jimmy G Dealing With Thumb Injury

He missed practice on Monday.

kd-kyrie
NBA

Steve Nash Shares Timeline for Return of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

The All-Star duo was placed in health and safety protocols on December 18.

mike-tomlin-steelers-usc-rumors-response-race
NFL

Steelers OL Coach Adrian Klemm Leaving for Oregon Job

He was given permission from Mike Tomlin to take his new job immediately.

NBA 75th-anniversary logo
NBA

Report: NBA to Shorten Quarantine Time

The decision is reportedly made in light of expert research

Tommaso Ciampa (right) defended his NXT title at MSG over the Christmas holiday.
Wrestling

NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa Loves MSG

“Any time I get asked to do the Garden, I’ll always say yes.”

Bruce Arians with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Arians Welcomes Requests From Assistants to Interview for Jobs

He was asked specifically about his two coordinators.