December 28, 2021
NCAAF
Breaking: Sun Bowl Finds Replacement Team for Miami

Author:

After COVID-19 forced a shuffling of the deck among college football’s bowl games, the Sun Bowl is now back on following Miami’s withdrawal.

Central Michigan, which was originally slated to face Boise State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve, will now head to El Paso to take on Washington State in the Sun Bowl, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The news was originally reported by Colin Deaver of KTSM.

The Arizona Bowl has now been canceled, game sponsor Barstool Sports announced. Boise State had withdrawn earlier due to positive COVID-19 cases within its program.

The Sun Bowl is carried by CBS, with a payout of $4.55 million, per Dellenger. The Arizona Bowl reportedly has a payout of $350,000. The two bowl games and Central Michigan came to a financial agreement that allowed the team to be released from its Arizona Bowl commitment.

Central Michigan began the season 4–4 but won its last four games by an average margin of victory of 19.3 points. Its offense has averaged 41 points per game during the winning streak. Washington State began the year 1–3 but won six of its last eight games.

