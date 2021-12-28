Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Alabama LB on Cincinnati Matchup: ‘I Feel Like We’re the Underdog’

Author:

Cincinnati is the first Group of 5 team to ever qualify for the College Football Playoff and it drew one of the hardest matchups in all of sports: Alabama. The undefeated Bearcats will face the Crimson Tide as significant underdogs in the Cotton Bowl. One Alabama player doesn’t see his team as a favorite, though. 

“I feel like we’re the underdog in this game,” Alabama linebacker Will Anderson told reporters on Monday. “All year we’ve been disrespected. Pretty sure we’re probably still getting disrespected out there.”

The unanimous All-American had a sensational sophomore campaign that saw him tally 91 tackles and 15.5 sacks and he clearly isn’t taking Cincinnati lightly. Neither is Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. 

“Obviously I think they’re undefeated for a reason,” Golding told reporters. 

Anderson went on rave about Cincinnati’s offensive line and quarterback Desmond Ridder who he says does a great job of making plays outside of the pocket.

No. 1 Alabama (12–1) is scheduled to face No. 4 Cincinnati (13–0) in the Cotton Bowl on Friday at 3:30 p.m. The Tide are favored by 13.5 points at AT&T Stadium.

