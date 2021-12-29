Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is originally from Southern California, but like so many other high school players from his neck of the woods, he went to school out of state. When asked why he thinks so many Southern California high school football players don't stay in the state, he called out two of the premiere programs on the west coast.

“You go to USC and UCLA games, and quite honestly, it's just kind of boring. Without all the people,” Stroud told reporters, according to the Associated Press's Joe Reedy. “They kind of just are there on vacation. You go to the other schools out of state and their fans are kind of like fanatics.”

If Stroud is comparing playing in the Big Ten to the likes of UCLA and USC in recent years, he may be in the right with comments in terms of success and environment. While the Buckeyes consistently sell out home games and find themselves in the upper echelon of college football fandom, the Bruins and Trojans have struggled to gain consistent on-the-field success.

USC hasn't appeared in the New Year's Six bowl since its 2017 loss in the Cotton Bowl while UCLA hasn't done so since the 1998 Rose Bowl. USC last won a national title in 2004 and UCLA has only won one title in 1954. Los Angeles certainly doesn't provide a college town type of vibe, but Stroud appears to have made the right decision for himself.

As a redshirt freshman, he was named a Heisman finalist and finished 2021 with 3,862 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He'll lead Ohio State against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

