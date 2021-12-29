Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)

C.J. Stroud Calls Out UCLA, USC Fan Environment

Author:

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is originally from Southern California, but like so many other high school players from his neck of the woods, he went to school out of state. When asked why he thinks so many Southern California high school football players don't stay in the state, he called out two of the premiere programs on the west coast. 

“You go to USC and UCLA games, and quite honestly, it's just kind of boring. Without all the people,” Stroud told reporters, according to the Associated Press's Joe Reedy. “They kind of just are there on vacation. You go to the other schools out of state and their fans are kind of like fanatics.” 

If Stroud is comparing playing in the Big Ten to the likes of UCLA and USC in recent years, he may be in the right with comments in terms of success and environment. While the Buckeyes consistently sell out home games and find themselves in the upper echelon of college football fandom, the Bruins and Trojans have struggled to gain consistent on-the-field success.

SI Recommends

USC hasn't appeared in the New Year's Six bowl since its 2017 loss in the Cotton Bowl while UCLA hasn't done so since the 1998 Rose Bowl. USC last won a national title in 2004 and UCLA has only won one title in 1954. Los Angeles certainly doesn't provide a college town type of vibe, but Stroud appears to have made the right decision for himself. 

As a redshirt freshman, he was named a Heisman finalist and finished 2021 with 3,862 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He'll lead Ohio State against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.  

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Ohio State news, head over to Buckeyes Now

YOU MAY LIKE

Johnuel “Boogie” Fland
College Basketball

Elite 2023 Guard Johnuel ‘Boogie’ Fland a Trailblazer for High School NIL Deals

After securing his first NIL deal, Fland said others are in the works for the new year.

Jimmy Garoppolo drops back to pass for the 49ers.
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo Suffers Grade Three Sprain to Elbow Ligament

Garoppolo will not need surgery and will have a chance to play in the 49ers’ game on Sunday.

Naomichi Marufuji (left) and Keiji Muto (right)_Courtesy NOAH
Wrestling

Keiji Muto Ready to Showcase the Best of Pro Wrestling NOAH

The legendary wrestler and his tag team partner Naomichi Marufuji will make their first title defense on Jan. 1.

lamar-jackson4
NFL

Lamar Jackson Returns to Ravens Practice Despite Noticeable Limp

The Baltimore quarterback has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Play
Betting

Back to the Futures: Jonathan Taylor Makes Push for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year

Analyzing the best values among NFL futures odds, including Super Bowl winner, MVP and a pair of divisional races.

Nov 27, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) celebrates on the field in the finals seconds of the fourth quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium.
College Football

Virginia Tech Adds Yankees Logo to Pinstripe Bowl Helmet

The Hokies and New York have been connected since the MLB franchise helped the school heal in wake of its 2007 shooting.

Alabama's Jameson Williams (left) and Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner
College Football

Film Room: The Players Who Will Swing Alabama-Cincinnati

What do the Bearcats need to do to pull off a seismic upset in Friday’s Playoff semifinal?

MJ Rice
Play
College Basketball

Kansas Signee MJ Rice’s Drive Rooted in Giving Back

Rice organized a toy drive gathering donations from friends and family before the holidays.