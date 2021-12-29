Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
LSU Football Hires Chiefs’ Matt House As New Defensive Coordinator

Author:

Brian Kelly made one of the most significant hires for his first LSU football staff on Tuesday, tabbing Chiefs assistant Matt House to be his defensive coordinator.

House, who has extensive experience in both college and the NFL, has been with the Chiefs since 2019, winning Super Bowl LIV with the franchise. Prior to that NFL job, he served as inside linebackers coach, special teams coordinator and eventually defensive coordinator at Kentucky.

The Michigan State graduate has also served as the defensive coordinator at Pitt and FIU, and has experience at North Carolina, Gardner-Webb, Buffalo and his alma mater at the college level, and the Panthers and Rams in the pros.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Kelly said in LSU's announcement of the hire. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops.

”He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense. I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

House will join LSU following the conclusion of the Chiefs' season. His hire drew rave reviews from one LSU great on the Chiefs roster: defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

“It is an honor to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU,” said House. “I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work. I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field as we set a championship standard – We will develop genuine relationships with our players, our staff, and the wonderful people in the state of Louisiana!

House thanked the Chiefs, and specifically coaches Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo for his opportunity with the franchise.

Kansas City has surged to an 11–4 record, clinching an AFC playoff berth. The team has emerged as a favorite to return to a third-straight Super Bowl.

