Nick Saban isn't exactly the most level-headed coach in college football.

The seven-time national champion is known as one of the sport's most exacting leaders, one who will show his frustration at even the smallest mistakes. When asked Thursday whether this year's Crimson Tide team tested his patience, Saban delivered an incredibly on-brand answer.

“I don't have any patience, so anything that happens is a test of my patience, including sitting in this chair right now,” Saban told the media before Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal. “We sort of anticipate that when we have a successful season and are coming off a successful season, but because we were young, it took this team a little longer to maybe respond on a consistent basis like we wanted them to.”

Saban and the Crimson Tide limped out of the gate by their standards in 2021. Alabama narrowly defeated Florida 31–29 in mid-September, and the program notched its first loss of the season on Oct. 9. But as usual, Saban & Co. hit their stride down the stretch, including a 41–24 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship. After an early-season malaise, Alabama seems to peaking at the right time.

Alabama will face Cincinnati on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

