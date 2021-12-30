Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Trentyn Flowers Highlights
Elite 2024 Wing Trentyn Flowers a Hot Commodity

Flowers is picking up interest from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA, Gonzaga and more.
LEXINGTON, S.C. – Huntington (W.Va.) Prep wing Trentyn Flowers isn’t consumed by where he falls in national rankings, but he’s certainly aware.

After being listed in the second tier of most national rankings for 2024 despite turning in a top tier performance this past summer while playing up with Team Huncho (Ga.), he’s found an extra motivation to dominate this season.

Sports Illustrated’s SI99 basketball rankings only includes seniors.

“It’s just fuel for me,” Flowers said. “Everyone wants to be rewarded for producing and putting in work, but I’ve never had anything handed to me. It’s a good thing to be underrated. It just helps me go even harder.”

Though it’s become cliché in the basketball world to refer to a player as position-less, Flowers has the size, length and vast skill set to legitimately fit in anywhere on the court.

At 6’8”, Flowers can efficiently run the point with the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, create for his teammates and the length to post up and maneuver post smaller guards. He’s an elite athlete, a feisty rebounder on both ends, guards multiple positions and plays with an unrelenting motor.

Makes sense why Flowers would refer to himself as a Swiss Army knife.

“Whatever needs to be done, I’ve got the tools to do it,” Flowers said. “That’s how I prepare.”

It’s certainly translated into production this season, averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists a game for Huntington Prep.

He posted 18 points and eight rebounds in the Irish's 74-49 loss to St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) at the Chick-fil-A Classic on Thursday.

That's got everyone from Memphis to Kansas to Auburn to LSU, among many others, applying the full court recruiting press, and Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA and Gonzaga increasing their interest of late.

“It’s still new to me because I’m younger, but I love getting the offers and the calls through my coach,” Flowers said. “For example, Coach (Penny) Hardaway said I reminded him over a younger him. That was big for me because I know he’s a legend.

“It’s exciting. I’m not rushing anything; I just want to be in the best situation in the end. I’m more comfortable running the show and getting my teammates involved. I can put up the numbers, but I love to get my teammates involved and bringing the energy on both ends. I just want to win wherever I end up, that’s the biggest thing.” 

