December 31, 2021
Cincinnati Puts Up Embarrassing Yardage Total in First Half vs. Alabama

Author:

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. drew some raised eyebrows when he said earlier this week that he felt like his top-ranked Crimson Tide were underdogs against undefeated Cincinnati. The sports books didn't agree with this notion, as Alabama came into the game favored by nearly two touchdowns.

It took one half to demonstrate just how off base Anderson's pregame assessment was.

Alabama dominated in the opening two quarters, out-gaining Cincinnati 302 yards to 76 to open a 17–3 lead. The Tide punted just once in five possessions, and could have had more points were it not for a missed 44-yard field goal late in the second quarter. The Bearcats' 76 points were the lowest in a half in CFP history, according to the broadcast.

The Tide's main advantage came on the ground, where the offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. Alabama out-rushed Cincinnati 172 to 17, with running back Brian Robinson Jr. tallying 134 yards on 17 carries. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young did his part too, going 12 for 20 with 130 yards and two scores.

Cincinnati made history before the game even started in becoming the first Group of Five team to ever make the College Football Playoff. Athletes always look for anything for extra motivation, but if the first half was any indication, Anderson is better suited trying to shut down opposing offenses than he is at setting betting lines.

More College Football Coverage:

For more coverage on the Crimson Tide, check out Bama Central.

