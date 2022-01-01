The Oklahoma State marching band performed a powerful gesture ahead of the Cowboys' matchup against Notre Dame in the 2021 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

On Friday, the Cowboys marching band performed Notre Dame's Victory March during the annual Zoo Lights exhibit in the absence of the Fighting Irish marching band.

Notre Dame's marching band did not travel to Arizona for the bowl game as a way to take precautionary measures against the latest COVID-19 surge. Before Notre Dame decided not to attend, both programs were slate to perform during halftime.

According to KTUL-TV in Oklahoma, two of the seven busses carrying Oklahoma State band members had to turn back around after being exposed to COVID-19. OSU's band were without more than 100 of its 315 members at the Fiesta Bowl.

More College Football Coverage: