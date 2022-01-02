Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Notre Dame Still Hasn’t Won a Major Bowl Game Since Before the BCS Era

Author:

Notre Dame’s loss in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday was monumental for multiple reasons. 

Although it was Marcus Freeman’s debut as the Fighting Irish's new head coach, the program’s unlucky New Year’s Six and major bowl game streak continued when it fell to Oklahoma State, 37–35. 

Notre Dame is now 0-8 in BCS/New Year’s Six games, marking the most such losses without a win by any program. It has also fallen to 0–10 in its last 10 major bowl games after blowing a 28–7 lead on Saturday. 

SI Recommends

The program’s last major bowl win? It was in 1994, when it beat Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl. 

At first, it looked like Freeman was going to break Notre Dame’s curse as the fighting Irish posted 28 points in the first half. However, the script flipped at halftime.

Oklahoma State scored 17 points in the third quarter, including two touchdowns from Tay Martin. Notre Dame went scoreless in the third and only tallied a single touchdown in the fourth, and the Cowboys came all the way back from down 21 points to keep the Fighting Irish's bad bowl streak alive.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

jaxon smith-njigba
College Football

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba Makes History in Rose Bowl

With two of Ohio State's top wideouts not playing, Smith-Njigba stepped up for a record-breaking performance.

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a TD
College Football

Bowls Roundup: Best From the New Year's Day Games

A thrilling Rose Bowl has been the story of the day so far.

cfp trophy
Play
College Football

Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete Dates, Times, Scores

Here is the schedule for all of this year's bowls, including the College Football Playoff.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising runs during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
College Football

Utah QB Leaves Games With Apparent Injury After Scary Play

The sophomore was down for several minutes as trainer rushed to his side before eventually walking off and into the medical tent on his own.

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; A Utah Utes football helmet sits on the field with a sticker honoring players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe before the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl.
College Football

Utah Continues to Honor Ty Jordan, Aaron Lowe in Rose Bowl

The two players died nine months apart, and the team held a “moment of loudness” at the end of the third quarter in the Rose Bowl.

ricardo pepi
Soccer

Report: USMNT's Pepi Set to Transfer to FC Augsburg

Pepi is on the move from FC Dallas to the Bundesliga in a deal expected to be worth at least $20 million.

dCOVdjokavic.soty.HZ
Play
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Is the Most Interesting (and Complicated) Man in Tennis

The world No. 1 made headlines in 2021 for losing his temper at the Olympics and declining vaccination. But, like him or not, Djokovic will soon be the most accomplished man in tennis.

Paul Heyman stands beside WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series
Play
Wrestling

Roman Reigns Scratched From WWE ‘Day 1’ After Positive COVID-19 Test

Reigns, a cancer survivor, was slated to defend his title on WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta.