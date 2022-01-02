Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Utah QB Cameron Rising Leaves Games With Apparent Injury After Scary Play

Author:

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising left the Rose Bowl after appearing to smack his head on the ground following a hard tackle. 

The sophomore was scrambling with just over nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, looking for an open teammate, when Ohio State defensive players swarmed the quarterback. 

Rising was down for several minutes as trainer rushed to his side before eventually walking off and into the medical tent on his own. Walk-on Bryson Barnes went in for Rising, and on his first full drive four minutes later, he threw the touchdown that edged Utah to equal footing, 45–45, with Ohio State. 

