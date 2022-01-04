Oregon assistant coach Bryan McClendon is expected to be named Miami's co-offensive coordinator, according to Yahoo's Pete Thamel.

McLendon worked with Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal at Oregon in 2020 and 2021. McLendon served as Oregon's passing game coordinator, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, and he was the team's interim coach in the Alamo Bowl after Cristobal left for Miami.

McLendon, 38, played four seasons at Georgia from 2002–05 before a brief NFL stint. He was then an assistant coach for the Bulldogs from 2007–15 before stops at South Carolina and Oregon.

Cristobal will kick off his Miami career in 2022 after five seasons at Oregon. He posted a 35–13 record with the Ducks, including a 12–2 campaign in 2019.

