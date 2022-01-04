Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Report: Miami Expected to Hire Oregon Assistant Bryan McClendon as Co-Offensive Coordinator

Author:

Oregon assistant coach Bryan McClendon is expected to be named Miami's co-offensive coordinator, according to Yahoo's Pete Thamel

McLendon worked with Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal at Oregon in 2020 and 2021. McLendon served as Oregon's passing game coordinator, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, and he was the team's interim coach in the Alamo Bowl after Cristobal left for Miami

McLendon, 38, played four seasons at Georgia from 2002–05 before a brief NFL stint. He was then an assistant coach for the Bulldogs from 2007–15 before stops at South Carolina and Oregon. 

Cristobal will kick off his Miami career in 2022 after five seasons at Oregon. He posted a 35–13 record with the Ducks, including a 12–2 campaign in 2019. 

