December 19, 2021
NCAAF
Former Auburn QB Bo Nix Transferring to Oregon

Author:

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is transferring to Oregon.

Nix announced the news Sunday night in an Instagram post, writing, "Coast to Coast. It’s official!"

The former five-star recruit started the first 34 games of his college career before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury against Mississippi State. He completed 197 of 323 passes for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season, while also running for four touchdowns.

He announced his decision to transfer last Sunday. 

Nix marks a key addition for new coach Dan Lanning. 

Lanning, 35, previously served as Georgia's defensive coordinator and was hired on Dec. 11. He was hired as Georgia's linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019. 

"Dan is an outstanding, high-energy football coach who will provide a world-class experience for our football student-athletes," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in the release announcing Lanning's hire. "He is a tremendous recruiter and developer of talent, and we will continue to compete for championships while providing an environment where our football student-athletes can develop to their fullest potential in the classroom, on the football field, and as people."

Newly hired Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham filled the same position at Auburn in 2019, when Nix accounted for 23 touchdowns (16 passing, 7 rushing) in 13 games with the Tigers.

Oregon is 10–3 on the season and set to play Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Senior Anthony Brown was the team's quarterback this past season, throwing for 2,692 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

