Controversial Fourth Quarter Fumble Call Goes Alabama's Way

One of the biggest plays of Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia came early in the fourth quarter. At the center of the issue: What makes a pass a pass?

That's the question referees attempted to answer when they reviewed a key third-down play in which Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV scrambled to avoid a pass rush. He was hit as he tried to throw the pass, which bounced toward the sideline. Alabama's Brian Branch nonchalantly recovered the ball with his foot millimeters from the sideline, and the officials ruled the loose ball a fumble with the Tide recovering at the 16-yard line.

The play was similar to one early in the first quarter, when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appeared to fumble, with Georgia recovering and returning it for a score. Officials reviewed the play and ultimately ruled it an incomplete pass.

It's safe to say that Bulldogs fans won't forget this ruling for a long, long time if Alabama ends up winning this game.

