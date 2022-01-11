Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Devonta Smith

Former Alabama Star Was Not Happy With Team's Offensive Play-Calling

It was a defensive struggle for the first three quarters of Monday's national championship between Alabama and Georgia. Before the fourth quarterback began, one former Alabama star aired his frustrations on Twitter, urging the Crimson Tide to feed running back Brian Robinson Jr. 

“GIVE HIM THE F------ BALL,” former Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith said in a Tweet

Smith followed up his initial tweet shortly thereafter, clarifying he wanted Alabama to lean on its star running back

“GIVE B ROB THE BALL,” Smith tweeted

SI Recommends

Smith's suggestion seems sensible given the Crimson Tide's battered receiving corps. Alabama lost star wide receiver Jameson Williams in the second half to a leg injury, and it already lost No. 2 wide receiver John Metchie III after he tore his ACL earlier in the year. Needless to say, Alabama's options through the air were limited on Monday. 

The decimated group of pass catchers didn't stop Nick Saban and Co. from airing it out vs. Georgia. Quarterback Bryce Young threw 57 passes, and the team finished with 369 passing yards in a 33-18 loss. Robinson got 22 carries, though he only rushed for 68 yards. 

More College Football:

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Monday Night Football
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Shows You Can Spin Ratings Any Way You Want

The network plays funny game with ratings from Saturday's NFL games.

Andrew Berry (left) standing next coach Kevin Stefanski (right).
NFL

Browns GM Comments on Baker's Future With Cleveland

Mayfield and the Browns missed the playoffs this past season.

uga-bama
College Football

Here Are the 2022 Schedules for Alabama, Georgia

The SEC rivals will both kick off the season on Sept. 3.

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

NBC Makes Official Michele Tafoya Announcement

She will be on the sideline for the network's broadcast of Super Bowl LVI in February.

Barry Bonds is in his 10th year on the BBWAA ballot, but he's eligible for the Hall of Fame twice in 2022.
MLB

Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, Sosa Have Two Cracks at HOF in 2022

Do they stand a better chance of getting elected by the Today’s Game Committee? Should they get another shot so soon?

Baylor guard James Akinjo
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Bets: Texas Tech-Baylor, Auburn-Alabama

The Bears put their undefeated record on the line in a Big 12 showdown, and the Tigers and Crimson Tide meet in a heated SEC clash.

Carson Wentz speaks with Frank Reich.
NFL

Reich Addresses If Wentz Will Remain Starter in 2022

Here's what the Colts coach had to say.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

Mailbag: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons and the Jayson Tatum—Jaylen Brown Partnership

The 76ers want an All-Star in return in any deal for Simmons, why splitting up Boston’s All-Star duo does not make sense, Klay Thompson’s return and more in this week’s mailbag.