It was a defensive struggle for the first three quarters of Monday's national championship between Alabama and Georgia. Before the fourth quarterback began, one former Alabama star aired his frustrations on Twitter, urging the Crimson Tide to feed running back Brian Robinson Jr.

“GIVE HIM THE F------ BALL,” former Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith said in a Tweet.

Smith followed up his initial tweet shortly thereafter, clarifying he wanted Alabama to lean on its star running back

“GIVE B ROB THE BALL,” Smith tweeted.

Smith's suggestion seems sensible given the Crimson Tide's battered receiving corps. Alabama lost star wide receiver Jameson Williams in the second half to a leg injury, and it already lost No. 2 wide receiver John Metchie III after he tore his ACL earlier in the year. Needless to say, Alabama's options through the air were limited on Monday.

The decimated group of pass catchers didn't stop Nick Saban and Co. from airing it out vs. Georgia. Quarterback Bryce Young threw 57 passes, and the team finished with 369 passing yards in a 33-18 loss. Robinson got 22 carries, though he only rushed for 68 yards.

More College Football:

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central.