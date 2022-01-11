Georgia topped Alabama, 32–18, on Monday night in the national championship to claim the school's first national title since 2018.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, playing determined football in the game's key moments.

"I just hope they remember this feeling and understand they don't need to get spoiled, they need to stay hungry like these players," coach Kirby Smart said postgame. "Just so proud of our players. Somebody told me you're not playing for the 41 years that we haven't won a national title, you're playing for the men in the room, and that really touched me, because that's what it was all about was those guys in the room."

Alabama, Conquered: How Kirby Smart, Georgia Finally Broke Through to Win It All

Following the game, the final AP Top 25 of the season was released. Here's how it shook out:

AP Top 25:

Georgia Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Baylor Ohio State Oklahoma State Notre Dame Michigan State Oklahoma Ole Miss Utah Pittsburgh Clemson Wake Forest Louisiana-Lafayette Houston Kentucky Brigham Young North Carolina State Arkansas Oregon Iowa Utah State San Diego State

