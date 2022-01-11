Skip to main content
It's time for Georgia fans to party like its 1981. 

The Bulldogs captured their first national title in over four decades on Monday night, with a pick-six from Georgia defense back Keelee Ringo sealing the 33-18 victory. The win will be one to remember for years to come in Athens, and you can join the celebration by purchasing a Sports Illustrated commemorative issue. 

You can purchase the SI commemorative here

SI's special championship edition magazine features stories and photos detailing every aspect of Georgia's run to the national championship. From a dominant regular season to the semifinal bludgeoning of Michigan to Monday's long-awaited victory, Sports Illustrated has you covered. 

Don't miss out on a chance to own a piece of history as the Bulldogs sit atop the college football world.

