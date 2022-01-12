Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is projected to be one of the top draft prospects selected in the 2022 NFL draft, and he was previously a five-star prospect before entering college. Thibodeaux ultimately decided to play for the Ducks, though he was also heavily recruited by the Crimson Tide.

Thibodeaux explained that education was a major factor in his decision to join Oregon rather than Alabama. He went on to suggest that Alabama would not have prepared him for life after football as well as Oregon did.

“I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks,” Thibodeaux said. “So now, do you know the stigmatism [sic] of Alabama education? It ain't the west coast. It ain't Harvard.”

You can watch Thibodeaux's full remarks below:

When theorizing if he elected to join Alabama, he added “I don't know if my degree would mean anything.” Thibodeaux went on to explain the other major factor that played a role in his decision was Nike, the school's apparel sponsor.

“If I go to Alabama, I'm gonna win national championships,” Thibodeaux said. “But do I want to be a guy who's known to be a national champion winner, or do I want to be a guy who's known for being a part of one of the greatest organizations in the world?”

Thibodeaux added he believes Nike helps Oregon football players get jobs even after they leave the program.

“There is a 90% chance, that if you want to, a Nike opportunity is there,” Thibodeaux said regarding post-graduate opportunities at Oregon. “There's a guarantee that if you play football at Oregon, you can work in the corporate Nike world. That's a guarantee.”

Thibodeaux went as far as to say he could call the billionaire founder of Nike, Phil Knight, right then and there to confirm. Thibodeaux noted Knight is “so invested in the future.”

More College Football Coverage:

For more Oregon news, head over to Ducks Digest.