USC Wide Receiver Bru McCoy Enters Transfer Portal

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report.

McCoy, a former five-star recruit in 2019, spent three years with USC but played just six games.

The 2021 season was projected to be a big one for McCoy in the Trojans’ offense. However, he was arrested in July on suspicion of felony intimate partner violence and was removed from USC’s roster.

The Los Angeles district attorney's office, USC’s Office of Equity and Equal Opportunity and Title IX opened an investigation. In late August, the district attorney’s office decided not to file charges, saying that it had insufficient evidence.

However, the university continued its investigation and McCoy never returned to the program.

McCoy committed to the Trojans in January 2019. But after former USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left Los Angeles to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, McCoy transferred to Texas.

McCoy spent the spring semester at Texas before returning back to USC. During the 2020 season, he recorded 21 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

