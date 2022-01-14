Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

USC Wide Receiver Bru McCoy Enters Transfer Portal

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report.

McCoy, a former five-star recruit in 2019, spent three years with USC but played just six games.

The 2021 season was projected to be a big one for McCoy in the Trojans’ offense. However, he was arrested in July on suspicion of felony intimate partner violence and was removed from USC’s roster.

The Los Angeles district attorney's office, USC’s Office of Equity and Equal Opportunity and Title IX opened an investigation. In late August, the district attorney’s office decided not to file charges, saying that it had insufficient evidence.

SI Recommends

However, the university continued its investigation and McCoy never returned to the program.

McCoy committed to the Trojans in January 2019. But after former USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left Los Angeles to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, McCoy transferred to Texas.

McCoy spent the spring semester at Texas before returning back to USC. During the 2020 season, he recorded 21 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) eludes the tackle of Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

Report: Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Fined for COVID-19 Violations

The wide receiver, who is unvaccinated, was unmasked while sitting courtside during a Mavericks game.

Bucks' Giannis
NBA

Warriors Suffer Historic Halftime Deficit vs. Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee had their way with the Warriors on Thursday night.

Jan 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett at CFP National Champions press conference at JW Marriott.
Extra Mustard

Stetson Bennett Surprises Fans at Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru

The star Georgia quarterback went from winning the natty on Monday to serving chicken on Thursday.

Oct 24, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; A view of the paddock and the starting grid before the start of the United States Grand Prix Race at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

FIA Releases Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Investigation Timeline

The findings will be announced two days before the start of the 2022 season, which will be in Bahrain.

Confetti rains down as Georgia Bulldogs celebrate a 33-18 victory over Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Podcasts

Richard Deitsch & Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Richard Deitsch joins the show to discuss the world of podcasting, the CFB National Championship and more.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park.
Play
MLB

MLB and the MLBPA Still Have a Long Way to Go

Distrust and timing are important elements as negotiations have yet to gain traction.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Major League Baseball and the players’ association met Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1.
Play
MLB

‘What Did You Expect?’ MLB, MLBPA Finally Met. Not Much Happened

The most important thing about Thursday’s bargaining session is that there was one.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
NFL

Report: Texans’ Coaching Change Won’t Impact Watson Situation

There are multiple new reports on where Deshaun Watson stands after today’s coaching news.