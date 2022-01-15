Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Northwestern Holds on to Beat No. 10 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Northwestern hold on to beat No. 10 Michigan State 64-62 Saturday for its first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.

The Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining.

The Spartans (14-3, 5-1) had won nine straight, their longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season.

Chase Audige had 14 points and Boo Buie scored 12 for the Wildcats, whose previous road win over a top 10 team on the road was Feb. 12, 2017, against No. 17 Wisconsin.

Northwestern led by seven early in the second half and went ahead 62-57 with 2:34 left.

Julius Marble gave the Spartans a chance to win with a career-high 18 points. Hall and Gabe Brown scored 10 points each. Freshman Max Christie was held to six points, missing 7 of 8 shots.

Michigan State trailed 38-33 at the half, closing with a 4:47 drought without without a basket and 12 turnovers.

The Spartans wished the second half was like the first meeting Jan. 2 at Northwestern, where they trailed by seven at halftime before scoring 47 in the second half to win 73-67.

The Wildcats led for much of the second half, beating Michigan State to offensive rebounds and hustling more to get loose balls.

In both halves, the Spartans struggled to take care of the basketball in what has been a season-long problem.

SI Recommends

Michigan State had 12 turnovers in the first half and finished with 17.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: Coach Chris Collins posted its first win over a top 10 team since beating the fourth-ranked Spartans at home last season.

Michigan State: Slow starts, along with turnovers, are testing Tom Izzo’s patience and it led to a loss. Since a win over Oakland last month in Detroit, the Spartans have failed to play well in a first half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State will fall in the poll after barely beating Minnesota earlier in the week and losing to a team at home that had won only one Big Ten game this season.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts No. 13 Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

Michigan State: Plays the Badgers on the road Friday night.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Devin Booker Sounds Off on Kobe Bryant Comparison

The Phoenix star says he's inspired by the late Lakers legend and the iconic phrase, Mamba mentality.

JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass for Pittsburgh.
NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster to Return for Steelers’ Wild-Card Game

Smith-Schuster: “God answered my prayers and I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected.”

Apr 9, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
NBA

Zach LaVine’s MRI Revealed No Structural Damage in Left Knee

LaVine is not expected to miss significant time.

tua tagovailoa
NFL

Report: Dolphins Look for Coach to Build Around Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be the starting quarterback for Miami in the 2022 season.

brown-brady
NFL

Antonio Brown Reveals He's Talked to Tom Brady

Brown previously questioned his friendship with the quarterback.

joe-hall
College Basketball

Kentucky Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Joe B. Hall Has Died

The former coach led the Wildcats to a national championship in 1978.

nadal
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Reacts to Novak Djokovic Situation in Australia

Nadal joined other tennis stars in voicing their opinion on the ongoing controversy.

djoker
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Update: Star Back in Immigration Detention

His legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia was moved to higher court.