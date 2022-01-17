Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

How Auburn Finished Behind Gonzaga in AP Poll Despite 11 More First-Place Votes

In the latest AP Poll, Auburn was edged out by Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot despite receiving eleven more first-place votes. Here's why. 

The Tigers got 36 first-place votes while the Bulldogs received just 25 and ended up getting 1,486 overall points compared to Auburn's 1,482. The reason for the vote shaking out the way it did can be traced to two specific writers. 

The Mercury News's Jon Wilner voted for Gonzaga as No. 1, but also had Auburn at No. 6. 

SI Recommends

The Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell gave Gonzaga the top spot but had Auburn all the way down at No. 9. He placed three-loss Villanova at No. 3, Houston at No. 4 and Kentucky at No. 7. All three of those teams ended up being outside the top 10 in this week's AP Poll. He addressed his line of thinking when he received backlash.

“You start with what we’re trying to do with the AP poll,” Newell told al.com. “I think we all could have different answers, and reasonable minds could disagree about what we’re doing here, you know what I mean? To me, it goes down to two basic trains of thought: Are you trying to rank the best teams or are you trying to rank the most deserving teams?”

Auburn has compiled a 16–1 record with its lone loss coming at the hands of No. 25 UConn 115–109 in double overtime on Nov. 24. Gonzaga is 14–2 and has losses to both No. 6 Duke and unranked Alabama. 

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Lewandowski-Putellas-FIFA-Best
Soccer

How Captains, Coaches Voted for FIFA Best Player Awards

Robert Lewandowski took home his second straight award, but one star competitor left him off the ballot completely.

jj-watt-cardinals
NFL

Cardinals Make Official Decision on Watt Before Facing Rams

Arizona's defense is getting a major boost on Monday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen, the team's executive vice president.
NFL

Jones Reacts to Cowboys Fans Throwing Trash at Officials

Jerry Jones's son discussed the rough scene at AT&T Stadium immediately after the game.

hunter-johnson-northwestern
College Football

Former Clemson 5-Star QB Transferring Back to Program

Hunter Johnson's college football career will end with the Tigers.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (left), EVP Stephen Jones (middle) and owner Jerry Jones.
NFL

Cowboys EVP Shares His Thoughts on Mike McCarthy's Future

Jerry Jones's son addressed the situation with McCarthy, who faced criticism after the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the wild card.

Fred Warner playing for the 49ers.
NFL

49ers' Warner Says He'll Be 'Good to Go' After Suffering Ankle Injury

He left Sunday's win over the Cowboys and did not return.

Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA Best player again
Soccer

Lewandowski Wins FIFA Best Player for Second Straight Year

Robert Lewandowski bested other finalists Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah for FIFA's top honor.

J.T. Daniels with Georgia.
College Football

Report: Georgia's J.T. Daniels Nearing Transfer Decision

He started three games in 2021 but eventually lost the starting job.