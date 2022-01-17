Skip to main content
Report: Georgia QB J.T. Daniels Nearing Transfer Decision

Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to DawgNation's Mike Griffith. Despite his plans to enter the portal, he still may stay at Georgia until he graduates this spring. 

The news comes after the junior met with coach Kirby Smart, per DawgNation. 

Daniels started three of Georgia's 15 games this season but eventually lost the starting job to Stetson Bennett. The 25-year-old former walk-on proceeded to quarterback the team to a national title that was capitalized with a win over Alabama. 

In his six overall appearances this season, Daniels threw for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in 94 pass attempts. He also led the Bulldogs to four wins in a row to finish the 2020 season, after transferring to Georgia from USC.

If Daniels does leave the program, it isn't ideal for the Bulldogs. Bennett may also opt for the NFL draft. He has not committed to staying at Georgia as of yet. 

For more Georgia news, head over to Dawgs Daily

