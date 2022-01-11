Skip to main content
Stetson Bennett Doesn't Commit to Staying at Georgia for 2022 Season

On Monday, Stetson Bennett IV made headlines for leading Georgia to its first national title since 1980. On Tuesday, it's for doing a champion's tour on Good Morning America

During a five-minute interview on GMA Tuesday with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, Bennett appeared on the verge of dozing off while being interviewed. 

But when it came down to addressing his future with a year of eligibility left, Bennett didn't mince words. 

“I’m here to play football for the University of Georgia,” Bennett said. “Once that’s over, whatever my interest will be—which is hard, when you’re playing college football, because you don’t get the internships. You don’t get all that stuff. You don’t get the time off that other students get. But once that is over with—I’m majoring in economics, I’d like to go to law school. 

“But for the next year I’m gonna play football. I’ve got a decent amount of years. Hopefully, I live until at least 80. So, we’ll say 60 years to not play football. I’m going to play football this year — we’ll see where. We will see if I can trust the decisions made by the staff, and we will see where I’m going to play. But right now I'm enjoying this national championship and the next part, who knows.”

The 23-year-old quarterback began his Georgia career as a walk-on in 2017 before transferring to a junior college. Bennett then returned in 2019 on scholarship and started each of the last two seasons as a backup before winning the starting job. On  Monday, he led the school to a 33–18 win over Alabama.

In their title defense next season, the Bulldogs will face three teams in Pat Forde's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022. Whether Bennett will be the one leading the way is not yet clear.  

