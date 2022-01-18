Skip to main content
Former Five-Star QB Tate Martell is Retiring From College Football

UNLV quarterback and former five-star recruit Tate Martell has retired from football, a program spokesperson confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Andy Yamashita. Franchise Sports Media’s Joe Arrigo was the first to report the news. 

Martell was originally committed to Ohio State and spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons there, redshirting his freshman year. He transferred to Miami, but completed only one pass in his two seasons with the Hurricanes. He only appeared in two games in 2020 and didn't register a pass after D’Eriq King won the starting job.

The Athletic reported that he would once again enter the transfer portal in January 2021. He then joined UNLV, but he only completed two of his six pass attempts this past season. 

Martell, who was the nation's No. 2 dual-threat quarterback according to 247Sports before he signed to Ohio State in 2017, is going to focus on his business ventures, per Franchise Sports Media.

