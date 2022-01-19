Skip to main content
Gary Patterson Spotted at Texas Game, Comments on Coaching Rumors

Expect to see Gary Patterson in Austin this fall. 

The former TCU coach was spotted sitting with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte on Tuesday as the Longhorns hosted Patterson's former school on the hardwood, further intensifying rumors that Patterson will join Texas's football staff in the near future. 

The Austin American-Stateman's Brian Davis reported Tuesday that Patterson was expected to serve as a special assistant to football coach Steve Sarkisian, a job title he could officially hold ”any day now.”

Patterson deflected from fully embracing his soon-to-be new program on Tuesday night, noting ”nothing's official,” per Davis. 

Texas will bring in Patterson following the coach's two-decade stint with the Horned Frogs. Patterson posted a 181–79 record with TCU from 2000–21, tallying 10-plus wins 11 times. He was named AP Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2014, and he won the Rose Bowl in 2010 after a 13–0 season.

Perhaps Patterson will help bring Texas back to its winning ways after a dismal stretch of late. The Longhorns have won 10 games just once in the last 12 seasons, with Sarkisian marking the program's third coach since the Mack Brown era. 

