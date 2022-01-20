Skip to main content
Shaedon Sharpe Can Apply for 2022 NBA Draft After Joining Wildcats in January

Shaedon Sharpe, who joined Kentucky after previously being the top prospect in the 2022 high school class, is eligible to apply for the 2022 NBA draft as an early-entry candidate according to multiple sources.

Sharpe, who committed to the Wildcats’ program in September, made the decision to make an early enrollment to Kentucky and joined the program in January. The 6’5” shooting guard has practiced with the team but has not played in any games for the Wildcats.

Before Sharpe came to Lexington, the 18-year-old started the year off at Dream City Christian in Phoenix. At DCC, he earned enough credits to graduate before the start of the 2021 NBA season.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported that NBA teams have been aware of Sharpe's situation. However, many teams across the league were unclear whether or not he would be eligible for the draft due to questions over high school credits and graduation situation. 

Per Woo, there is still a review process with the league that must happen if Sharpe applies for entry. 

While Sharpe was the top player in the 2022 class, he was never worried about being the top player but more so being prepared for the NBA.

“I never cared about being No. 1 or anything like that,” Sharpe told SI's Jason Jordan. “I just worked hard and that came, but my goals have always been about the NBA and being the best player that I can be at that level. That’s it.”

Sharpe averaged 21.6 points a game, and in his last three games at the Nike Peach Jam, he recorded 28 points and eight rebounds a game. At DCC, he averaged 25.4 points while shooting 45% from the three-point line and 6.4 rebounds per game.

