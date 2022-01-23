Just over a week after Todd Graham resigned as the program’s locker room culture had been called into question, Hawai’i has found its new head coach in a familiar face.

The program announced Timmy Chang—who graduated from Hawai'i as college football’s all-time leader in passing yards—as Graham’s replacement on Saturday night, turning to a local legend to help resuscitate a program left in a bit of disarray following Graham's departure.

Chang, a native of Honolulu, has spent the past five years as an assistant with Nevada, and recently took the job as wide receivers coach at Colorado State. Though his all-time passing yards record has since been broken by Case Keenum, he led Hawai’i to a program-record 29 wins during his college career, and was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award as a senior in 2004.

“I’m back. I’m home. In my heart, I’ve never left,” Chang said in a statement released by the school. “Like I’ve always done, I’m ready to give my all for Hawai’i. The highest privilege in coaching is the right to represent an institution as a head coach. This is beyond indescribable. I get to do it here in Hawai’i, where I am from. I am so proud to represent MY school and state. I’m honored to lead the BRADDAHHOOD."

Hawai’i went 11–11 in two seasons under Graham and accepted a bid to the 2021 Hawaii Bowl before it was canceled to due COVID-19 issues within the program.

“I am excited to welcome back legendary quarterback Timmy Chang to Manoa,” athletic director David Matlin said. “Timmy made a name for himself throwing the football as a young quarterback and has continued his legacy in the collegiate coaching ranks over the past decade. The time has come for him to take over the program that developed him into the coach, father, husband and leader he is today.”



More College Football Coverage: