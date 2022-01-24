Skip to main content
Arizona State Hires Brian Billick as Offensive Analyst, Advisor to Herm Edwards

Arizona State announced Monday it has hired former Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and advisor to head coach Herm Edwards.

Billick is the second former NFL coach to serve on Edwards‘s staff, joining former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. Billick won Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens in February 2001, and he posted an 80–64 record with Baltimore in nine years from 1999 to 2007. 

“I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust,” Edwards said in a statement. “He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst.

“Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff.”

Edwards is 25–18 in four seasons at Arizona State, including an 8–5 mark in 2021. He went 54–74 across eight years as an NFL head coach, working for the Jets from 2001 to ’05 before a three-year run with the Chiefs. 

