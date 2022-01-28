Skip to main content
Arizona State OC Becomes Fourth Coach to Resign Amid NCAA Investigation

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill has resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations, a person familiar with the move confirmed to The Associated Press.

Hill became the fourth assistant to leave the program this week, the person said Friday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Hill’s resignation was first reported by Sun Devil Source.

Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired for cause and tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned earlier this week. All three were placed an administrative leave prior to the 2021 season in the wake of an investigation into Arizona State’s hosting of recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period, among other possible infractions.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Arizona State also promoted graduate assistant Bobby Wade to wide receivers coach and interim tight ends coach Juston Wood to the full-time position.

Hill was hired away from Boise State to spark Arizona State’s offense and had some success in 2020 before the Sun Devils struggled last season.

Herm Edwards appeared to be on the hot seat with the investigation hanging over the program and a string of ugly midseason losses, but athletic director Ray Anderson said the head coach would return for a fifth season after Arizona State beat Arizona in the regular-season finale.

