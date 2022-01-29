Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced a contract extension for men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Friday night.

“War Eagle Auburn Family! Hey tonight’s a great night, I got a big surprise for you. We locked him up,” Greene said in a video on Twitter, as he panned over to Pearl.

“Hey War Eagle everybody. Listen, it wasn’t that hard. I’m grateful to Allen and to the administration ... my family and I are going to be able to stay and be your basketball coach for a long, long time,” Pearl said.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Pearl signed a new 8-year contract just as the program reached the No. 1 spot in the AP poll for the first time in school history.

After Louisville parted ways with coach Chris Mack earlier this week, some speculated that Pearl could emerge as a potential replacement. The new contract for Pearl at Auburn ends any possibility of him spurning the Tigers in the near future.

No. 1 Auburn hosts Oklahoma at 2 pm on Saturday.

