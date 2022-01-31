Skip to main content
Auburn Offensive Coordinator Austin Davis Resigns Citing Personal Reasons

Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis is resigning six weeks after joining the program.

Tigers coach Bryan Harsin and Davis said in a joint statement Monday that the decision was for personal reasons.

“My decision to resign is 100% based on personal reasons,” Davis said in a statement. “After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach I’ve realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them.“

Davis was hired after most recently serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks. He started his coaching career with Seattle in Feb. 2019 after an NFL career that saw him play for five teams. 

Davis was hired on Dec. 18, replacing offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who was fired after one season with the Tigers. Bobo was dismissed despite having two years left on his contract.

Davis is the second Auburn coordinator to leave the program this month, as defensive coordinator Derek Mason also left to take on the same role at Oklahoma State. Harsin promoted Jeff Schmedding from assistant head coach/linebackers coach to replace him.

Per ESPN, Davis began taking time away from the program last week.

”While I need to step away from coaching, I can't say enough about the first-class way I was welcomed into the Auburn family and the way this football program is run with a championship mindset and a focus on developing these young men into winners on and off the field,” he said.

