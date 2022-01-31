Skip to main content
Daily Cover: Why Did Kim Mulkey Leave?
Daily Cover: Why Did Kim Mulkey Leave?

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Predicted Bengals, Joe Burrow Would Be ‘Good’ Despite Halftime Deficit

LSU women‘s basketball coach Kim Mulkey made history on Sunday, becoming the fastest coach in men's or women's Division I basketball history to reach 650 wins.

But after the Tigers’ eventual 78–69 victory over Kentucky, she made another prediction linked to a historic outcome. 

Mulkey inquired what the score of the Bengals-Chiefs game was, learning that at the time of her question, that Cincinnati trailed Kansas City 21–10 at halftime. 

“Oh, we’re good. We’re good,” she responded. Adding, “He’ll be alright” referring to Bengals quarterback, and former LSU star Joe Burrow.

Burrow and the Bengals would go on to overcome an early 21–3 deficit to eventually knock off the Chiefs 27–24 in overtime. It tied the mark for the biggest comeback victory in a conference championship in NFL history. 

Burrow finished the victory with 250 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. As a result of the win, the Bengals are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season.

In his final season at LSU, Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, completed one of the greatest collegiate seasons in the history of the sport, tallying 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns as he shattered single-season school records for passing touchdowns and yards while throwing just six interceptions. The Tigers quarterback led his team to an undefeated 15–0 season, which was capped off by a dominant 42–25 win over Clemson in the national championship.

Mulkey is in her first season at LSU, but the Hall of Fame coach is looking to have a similar level of success. Currently, the No. 12 Tigers are 18–4 on the season, and have the third-best record in the SEC.

