Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NCAA Men's Basketball Futures
NCAA Men's Basketball Futures

UCLA, Kentucky Rise in Men’s AP Top 25 After Statement Blowouts

After reaching No. 1 in the men’s AP college basketball poll for the first time in program history last week, Auburn remains atop the rankings after pushing its record to 20–1.

The Tigers avoided a short stay at the top by escaping Missouri on the road and then cruising past Oklahoma in Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The week’s headline results, however, came from No. 3 UCLA and No. 5 Kentucky. The Bruins dispatched Arizona in a top-10 clash to rise four spots in the poll, while UK dealt Kansas a rare blowout at Allen Fieldhouse to jump seven spots and enter the top five.

Oscar Tshiebwe flexes after scoring vs. Kansas

Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe flexes after scoring vs. Kansas.

SI Recommends

Arizona fell from No. 3 to No. 7, while Kansas dropped five spots to No. 10. Elsewhere, 18–2 Providence continued to rise in the poll after a pair of key Big East wins, now checking in at No. 15. Davidson fell out of the top 25, clearing room for Texas to return at No. 23.

Full AP top 25 (as of Jan. 31):

1. Auburn (49 first-place votes)
2. Gonzaga (12)
3. UCLA
4. Purdue
5. Kentucky
6. Houston
7. Arizona
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Kansas
11. Wisconsin
12. Villanova
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. Providence
16. Ohio State
17. UConn
18. Illinois
19. USC
20. Iowa State
21. Xavier
22. Tennessee
23. Texas
24. Marquette
25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

More College Basketball Coverage:

After Final Four, UCLA Is Embracing Its New Role
Indiana WBB Has Much More It Wants to Prove
The Drive That Fuels Johnny Davis, Breakout Star

YOU MAY LIKE

Ousmane-Dembele-Transfer-Deadline
Soccer

Transfer Deadline Day: Latest News, Rumors, Signings

Which stars are on the go, and which clubs are loading up for the second half of the season?

allen-iverson-sixers-2000s
Play
College Basketball

2022 Iverson Classic Rosters Revealed

Twenty-two of the 23 players selected for the Iverson Classic are ranked in the SI99.

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Fantasy

Introducing the 2021 Fantasy Pro Bowl Team

Here are the best of the best from this season.

Packers run-game coordinator Adam Stenavich.
NFL

Packers Promote Adam Stenavich to Offensive Coordinator

The Packers have promoted their run game coordinator as their new offensive coordinator.

George Bello leaves Atlanta United for Arminia Bielefeld
Soccer

USMNT's Bello Leaves MLS for the Bundesliga

George Bello has secured a deadline day transfer from Atlanta United to Arminia Bielefeld.

Jim Harbaugh coaching for Michigan.
NFL

Report: Harbaugh Has ‘Legitimate Interest’ in Vikings Job

Could Jim Harbaugh make a return to the NFL in 2022?

The Nebraska mascot waving a flag.
College

Mascot Hand Gesture Revised to Avoid Tie to White Supremacy

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a change to its cartoon mascot Herbie Husker.

Troy Aikman
Play
Extra Mustard

Troy Aikman Showed Why He’s the Best Analyst in Football During NFC Title Game

Troy Aikman's analysis of Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't have been more prophetic