After reaching No. 1 in the men’s AP college basketball poll for the first time in program history last week, Auburn remains atop the rankings after pushing its record to 20–1.

The Tigers avoided a short stay at the top by escaping Missouri on the road and then cruising past Oklahoma in Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The week’s headline results, however, came from No. 3 UCLA and No. 5 Kentucky. The Bruins dispatched Arizona in a top-10 clash to rise four spots in the poll, while UK dealt Kansas a rare blowout at Allen Fieldhouse to jump seven spots and enter the top five.

Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe flexes after scoring vs. Kansas. Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY Network

Arizona fell from No. 3 to No. 7, while Kansas dropped five spots to No. 10. Elsewhere, 18–2 Providence continued to rise in the poll after a pair of key Big East wins, now checking in at No. 15. Davidson fell out of the top 25, clearing room for Texas to return at No. 23.

Full AP top 25 (as of Jan. 31):

1. Auburn (49 first-place votes)

2. Gonzaga (12)

3. UCLA

4. Purdue

5. Kentucky

6. Houston

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Kansas

11. Wisconsin

12. Villanova

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. Providence

16. Ohio State

17. UConn

18. Illinois

19. USC

20. Iowa State

21. Xavier

22. Tennessee

23. Texas

24. Marquette

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

