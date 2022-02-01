Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: USC and Wisconsin Finalists for Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has reportedly narrowed down his transfer options from four schools to two, with Wisconsin and USC becoming the finalists to land the 2021 breakout, according to On3’s Gerry Hamilton.

As of last week, UCLA and LSU were still reportedly in the mix for Williams. However, the latest news indicates that the rising sophomore is much closer to making his transfer decision.

USC still remains the favorite to earn a commitment from Williams, considering his connection to former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who joined the Pac-12 program in late November. Last year's Trojans quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Kedon Slovis transferred away from the school this offseason, leaving an obvious hole at the position for 2022.

SI Recommends

Paul Chryst's Wisconsin program emerged as a serious contender last week, according to Hamilton. The Badgers went 9–4 in 2021 with Graham Mertz, who threw for 1,958 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Chryst has shown a commitment to re-upping the team's offense, recently hiring former Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram to be the team's new offensive coordinator, and Williams could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Williams entered the transfer portal back on Jan. 3, after playing in 11 games as a true freshman for Oklahoma in the 2021 season. He threw for 1,912 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, while adding 442 yards and six scores on the ground.

Williams replaced former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler against Texas back in October and led the Sooners to an impressive come-from-behind victory in the Red River Showdown. He remained the starter for the rest of the season.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady
NFL

Can Teams Replicate What Tom Brady Brought to the NFL? They Will Certainly Try

Teams, owners, scouts and executives will try to implement what the NFL’s greatest player brought to the league, but Tom Brady’s retirement will still leave a lasting void.

RISE CEO Diahann Billings-Burford
More Sports

How Diahann Billings-Burford Aims to Scrub Racism From Sports

The CEO of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality has a tough task ahead of her, but she’s never been one to back away from a fight.

Tom Brady retires from the NFL.
NFL

Brady Makes No Mention of Belichick, Pats in Retirement Statement

He had thanked them when he left the team in March 2020.

AP22024007643377
NFL

How Tom Brady, The Person and The Process, Made Greatness Seem Routine

Before many athletes and teams followed his lead, Tom Brady was redefining what it took to be the best, on and off the field.

001097424-1
Play
NFL

Look: Tom Brady’s 25 Sports Illustrated Covers

Brady graced the cover of Sports Illustrated 25 times over the course of his unrivaled career.

Tom Brady smiles after winning the Super Bowl
Play
NFL

How Many Super Bowls Did Tom Brady Win During His Career?

Tom Brady announced his retirement Tuesday after arguably the greatest career in NFL history.

Tom Brady gestures to road fans.
Play
NFL

Breaking: Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement

Brady calls it a career after seven Super Bowl titles through 22 years with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

2002 0415 SI cover Tom Brady 001250694
Play
NFL

Sports Illustrated’s Coverage of Tom Brady Through the Years

The quarterback is one of three athletes to be named SI’s Sportsperson of the Year more than once.