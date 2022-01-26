Since Caleb Williams had announced he would leave Oklahoma, three destinations have repeatedly been named in reports on his potential destinations for next season: USC, UCLA and LSU. But Wisconsin has also apparently emerged as a serious contender for the former Sooner, according to Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports.

The Badgers went 9–4 in 2021, including 6–3 in the Big Ten behind the play of quarterback Graham Mertz, who finished with 1,958 yards and 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Despite a winning season, Wisconsin fell short of winning a division title and returning to the Big 10 championship game. If Badgers football coach Paul Chryst lands Williams, it would serve as a major boost to the Badgers’ offense going into the 2022 season.

Williams is still favored to either join his former coach Lincoln Riley at USC or the newly hired Brian Kelly at LSU, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins.

Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3 after playing in 11 games as a true freshman for Oklahoma in the 2021 season, throwing for 1,916 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns. A big factor in Williams's decision will be which program can best prepare him for the NFL.

Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Caleb's decision on where he would play next could come within the next two weeks ... or within the next two months.

Williams replaced former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler against Texas in October, leading the Sooners to a comeback victory against the Longhorns. He also threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns in an Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon on Dec. 29.

More College Football Coverage: