Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Wisconsin Emerges as Serious Contender to Land Oklahoma Transfer Caleb Williams

Since Caleb Williams had announced he would leave Oklahoma, three destinations have repeatedly been named in reports on his potential destinations for next season: USC, UCLA and LSU. But Wisconsin has also apparently emerged as a serious contender for the former Sooner, according to Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports.

The Badgers went 9–4 in 2021, including 6–3 in the Big Ten behind the play of quarterback Graham Mertz, who finished with 1,958 yards and 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Despite a winning season, Wisconsin fell short of winning a division title and returning to the Big 10 championship game. If Badgers football coach Paul Chryst lands Williams, it would serve as a major boost to the Badgers’ offense going into the 2022 season.

Williams is still favored to either join his former coach Lincoln Riley at USC or the newly hired Brian Kelly at LSU, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins.

SI Recommends

Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3 after playing in 11 games as a true freshman for Oklahoma in the 2021 season, throwing for 1,916 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns. A big factor in Williams's decision will be which program can best prepare him for the NFL.

Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Caleb's decision on where he would play next could come within the next two weeks ... or within the next two months

Williams replaced former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler against Texas in October, leading the Sooners to a comeback victory against the Longhorns. He also threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns in an Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon on Dec. 29.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

roger clemens
MLB

Roger Clemens Responds to Not Getting Voted Into Hall of Fame

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner fell short of receiving 75% of the vote in his 10th and final year on the writers’ ballot.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Posts Photo of Himself in Ravens Jersey

Is AB heading back to the AFC North?

grayson-allen
NBA

Why Grayson Allen’s Latest Foul Tests Our Love of the Bucks

There is plenty to love about Milwaukee. But Allen’s dangerous foul on Alex Caruso, and his team’s reaction to it, makes us wonder what’s going on there.

barry bonds
MLB

Bonds, Clemens, Sosa, Schilling Shut Out of Hall in Final Year on Ballot

The four players could all get a chance at election by the Today's Game Era Committee in December.

david ortiz
MLB

David Ortiz Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Big Papi is elected in his first year on the writers' ballot, while several controversial candidates fall short in their final year of eligibility.

al-michaels-trade-declined
Tech & Media

Report: ESPN Considering Recruiting Al Michaels for 'MNF'

His last game with NBC may be the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton calls out from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
NFL

Sean Payton Hopes for TV Opportunity After Saints Exit

Payton: “I’ve had some opportunities. That would be something that would interest me.”

Anthony Martial heads to Sevilla for the rest of the season
Soccer

Martial Leaves Man United for Sevilla on Loan

Anthony Martial joins Sevilla in its quest to win La Liga and the UEFA Europa League.