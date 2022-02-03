Skip to main content
Alabama Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding Arrested, Jailed on DUI Charge

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Thursday morning. 

Golding was arrested by Northport Police Department, per Tuscaloosa County jail records. Alabama officials have been made aware of the arrest, and the school is currently “gathering more information,” per ESPN’s Alex Scarborough

Alabama named Golding its defensive coordinator in 2019. He has been on the Crimson Tide staff since ’18 after serving as an assistant coach at UTSA and Southern Miss.

Alabama lost to Georgia in the national title game in January. The Crimson Tide enter 2022 seeking an eighth trip to the College Football Playoff.

For more Crimson Tide coverage, head to Bama Central.

