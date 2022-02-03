Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Thursday morning.

Golding was arrested by Northport Police Department, per Tuscaloosa County jail records. Alabama officials have been made aware of the arrest, and the school is currently “gathering more information,” per ESPN’s Alex Scarborough.

Alabama named Golding its defensive coordinator in 2019. He has been on the Crimson Tide staff since ’18 after serving as an assistant coach at UTSA and Southern Miss.

Alabama lost to Georgia in the national title game in January. The Crimson Tide enter 2022 seeking an eighth trip to the College Football Playoff.

More College Football Coverage:

• College Football Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022

• Inside Lincoln Riley’s Landscape-Shifting Move to USC

• As Transfer Portal Overflows, the Search for Solutions Is On

• Bama Central: Nick Saban Plays Down Bill O'Brien Rumors

For more Crimson Tide coverage, head to Bama Central.