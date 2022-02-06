Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to the same role with the Hurricanes program, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Gattis was named last year's Broyles Award winner, given annually to college football's top assistant coach. Michigan ranked among the nation's top 25 in both scoring (37.7 points per game) and total offense (451.9 total yards per game) last season, a year after ranking in the bottom half of the FBS in each category.

He will be joining a Miami program looking to see similar improvement. Gattis will be a key addition to the staff of coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal is replacing Manny Diaz, who was fired in early December after three years with the school.

Miami finished last year 7–5 and has been 21–15 over its past three seasons.

Cristobal spent the past four seasons as the coach at Oregon and compiled a 35–13 record in Eugene. The program won Pac-12 titles in 2019 and '20. Before joining Oregon, Cristobal had stops at Alabama, Rutgers and Miami in assistant roles. He was also the head coach at FIU from '07–12.

As a result of Gattis joining Michigan, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh will have to fill both coordinator roles ahead of next year.

While Harbaugh informed the school earlier this week he would return despite interviewing for the Vikings job, defensive coordinator Michael MacDonald left the program to take on the same role for the Ravens.

