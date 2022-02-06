Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Miami Hiring Josh Gattis, Winner of Top Assistant Award, as Next Offensive Coordinator

Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to the same role with the Hurricanes program, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Gattis was named last year's Broyles Award winner, given annually to college football's top assistant coach. Michigan ranked among the nation's top 25 in both scoring (37.7 points per game) and total offense (451.9 total yards per game) last season, a year after ranking in the bottom half of the FBS in each category.

He will be joining a Miami program looking to see similar improvement. Gattis will be a key addition to the staff of coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal is replacing Manny Diaz, who was fired in early December after three years with the school.

Miami finished last year 7–5 and has been 21–15 over its past three seasons. 

SI Recommends

Cristobal spent the past four seasons as the coach at Oregon and compiled a 35–13 record in Eugene. The program won Pac-12 titles in 2019 and '20. Before joining Oregon, Cristobal had stops at Alabama, Rutgers and Miami in assistant roles. He was also the head coach at FIU from '07–12.

As a result of Gattis joining Michigan, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh will have to fill both coordinator roles ahead of next year. 

While Harbaugh informed the school earlier this week he would return despite interviewing for the Vikings job, defensive coordinator Michael MacDonald left the program to take on the same role for the Ravens.

More College Football Coverage:

Riley's Move to USC Already Making Waves in L.A.
Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022 Season
• How Can the Overflowing Transfer Portal Be Fixed?
• Wolverine Digest: Discussing Jim Harbaugh's Return, His Future Actions, Next Season

For more coverage of the Wolverines, visit Wolverine Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

oly-logo
Olympics

Where Were the First Winter Olympics Held?

The first Winter Games took place in a town with a current population of less than 9,000 people.

Liz Cambage shooting for the Aces.
WNBA

Report: All-Star Center Liz Cambage Commits to Joining Sparks

She has made the All-Star team in four of her five WNBA seasons.

maame-biney-lead
Play
Olympics

Maame Biney’s Alter Ego Gives Her a Competitive Edge and a Clear Mind

Meet Anna Digger, the U.S. short track star’s answer to combating anxiety—on and off the ice—in her chase for Olympic gold.

us-figure-skating-zhou-team-event
Play
Olympics

U.S. Figure Skating Isn’t Too Concerned About Falling Short in the Team Event

The Americans are still likely to medal, but Sunday’s performance revealed their indifference about the team competition.

logo
Olympics

Which Country Has Won the Most Winter Olympic Medals?

Only one nation has tallied more medals than the U.S. at the Winter Games.

marino-snowboard-lead
Play
Olympics

Extreme Weather Shows That Even These Olympics Will Have Unpredictable Moments

The men's downhill skiing competition was postponed due to high winds on Sunday, serving as a reminder that the Beijing Games will still have unforeseeable elements and surprising results.

medal-podium
Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Has Fared in Beijing

Check out the overall medal count at the Beijing Games.

julia marino
Olympics

Snowboarder Julia Marino Wins Team USA's First Medal in Beijing

The 24-year-old won her first-ever Olympic medal after scoring an 87.68 in the slopestyle final on Sunday.