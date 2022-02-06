Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Josh Gattis Texts Michigan Players, Says He Felt ‘Very Little Appreciation’ From School

Miami and new coach Mario Cristobal plan to hire Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to the same position with the Hurricanes, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

And now we're beginning to understand the reasoning behind the decision. According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Gattis texted a few of his former Michigan players to explain his move.

“Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted...” Gattis reportedly wrote.

Gattis, who won the Broyles Award for college football's top assistant coach this past season, was instrumental in helping the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

SI Recommends

Gattis was reportedly a candidate for several head coach openings in the college football hiring cycle. If Jim Harbaugh had left the Wolverines for the Vikings job, Gattis likely would have been a candidate to replace him as head coach of the Wolverines, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The decision to leave Michigan is an interesting one for Gattis, who would have had major pieces of one of the nation's top offenses returning.

Instead, he is joining the Miami staff under Cristobal to try to restore the Hurricanes' program to national prominence.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

leicester-city-v-huddersfield-town-premier-league-5b0150d5f7b09da517000002.jpg
Soccer

Leicester City Fan Attacks Nottingham Forest Players

Nottingham Forest advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup following Sunday’s win over Leicester City.

Brian Flores coaching the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Flores's Lawyers Respond to Goodell's Memo About Diversity Policies

Here's what they said.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (55) passes to forward K.J. Adams (24) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse.
College Basketball

College Hoops Takeaways: Kansas Caps a Weird Week With a Win

Six insights from a frenetic slate of college basketball.

Kelly Slater
Play
More Sports

Nearly 50, Kelly Slater Discusses Retirement After Big Win

He is turning 50 on Friday.

Josh Gattis coaching for Michigan.
College Football

Report: Miami Hiring Josh Gattis, CFB's Top Assistant, as Next OC

He was named last year's Broyles Award winner, given annually to college football's top assistant coach.

oly-logo
Olympics

Where Were the First Winter Olympics Held?

The first Winter Games took place in a town with a current population of less than 9,000 people.

Liz Cambage shooting for the Aces.
WNBA

Report: All-Star Center Liz Cambage Commits to Joining Sparks

She has made the All-Star team in four of her five WNBA seasons.

maame-biney-lead
Play
Olympics

Maame Biney’s Alter Ego Gives Her a Competitive Edge and a Clear Mind

Meet Anna Digger, the U.S. short track star’s answer to combating anxiety—on and off the ice—in her chase for Olympic gold.