Miami and new coach Mario Cristobal plan to hire Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to the same position with the Hurricanes, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

And now we're beginning to understand the reasoning behind the decision. According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Gattis texted a few of his former Michigan players to explain his move.

“Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted...” Gattis reportedly wrote.

Gattis, who won the Broyles Award for college football's top assistant coach this past season, was instrumental in helping the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Gattis was reportedly a candidate for several head coach openings in the college football hiring cycle. If Jim Harbaugh had left the Wolverines for the Vikings job, Gattis likely would have been a candidate to replace him as head coach of the Wolverines, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The decision to leave Michigan is an interesting one for Gattis, who would have had major pieces of one of the nation's top offenses returning.

Instead, he is joining the Miami staff under Cristobal to try to restore the Hurricanes' program to national prominence.

