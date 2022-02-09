Skip to main content
Michigan Reportedly Adds Vanderbilt’s Jesse Minter as New Defensive Coordinator

Michigan is expected to hire Vanderbilt’s Jesse Minter as the program’s next defensive coordinator, according to ESPN

Prior to being with the Commodores, Minter was a part of the Ravens for four seasons, spending three as a defensive assistant and one coaching the team’s defensive backs. He coached under John Harbaugh, the brother of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. 

Mike Macdonald, the previous Wolverines defensive coordinator, was hired to serve the same position in Baltimore. 

According to ESPN, defensive backs coach Nick Howell, hired in December, will be elevated to be Vanderbilt’s next defensive coordinator. He spent six seasons as Virginia’s defensive coordinator before heading to Vanderbilt after Bronco Mendenhall’s sudden retirement.

