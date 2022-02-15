Conference USA Says it Will Use Legal Action After Three Programs Announce Plans to Leave

Conference USA released a statement on Tuesday saying it will use legal action after three programs announced plans to leave the conference at the end of the academic year in June.

“Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14 institution membership intact,” the conference's board of directors said in a statement. “The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws.”

Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss have all announced plans to leave the conference as of June 2022 and will join the Sun Belt Conference. But it doesn't look like they will be allowed to leave without a fight. The announcement came after C-USA included all three schools as part of their official 2022 football schedule.

Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O'Malley said the program was aware C-USA put them on the football schedule, but still plans on moving forward with plans of leaving.

“Marshall first advised the conference in early December 2021 of its desire to not participate in the conference after this current academic year,” the release said. “Since then, the University continued to communicate its intentions to Conference USA and has offered to find an amicable resolution to this matter. The conference refuses to discuss a resolution with the University.”

Interestingly enough, the Sun Belt Conference will release its conference schedules next week and could also feature the three programs as well.

