Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Conference USA Says it Will Use Legal Action After Three Programs Announce Plans to Leave

Conference USA released a statement on Tuesday saying it will use legal action after three programs announced plans to leave the conference at the end of the academic year in June.

“Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14 institution membership intact,” the conference's board of directors said in a statement. “The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws.”

Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss have all announced plans to leave the conference as of June 2022 and will join the Sun Belt Conference. But it doesn't look like they will be allowed to leave without a fight. The announcement came after C-USA included all three schools as part of their official 2022 football schedule. 

SI Recommends

Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O'Malley said the program was aware C-USA put them on the football schedule, but still plans on moving forward with plans of leaving.

“Marshall first advised the conference in early December 2021 of its desire to not participate in the conference after this current academic year,” the release said. “Since then, the University continued to communicate its intentions to Conference USA and has offered to find an amicable resolution to this matter. The conference refuses to discuss a resolution with the University.”

Interestingly enough, the Sun Belt Conference will release its conference schedules next week and could also feature the three programs as well

More College Sports Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams
Podcasts

The Rams’ Ugly, Beautiful Super Bowl Win | The MMQB NFL Podcast

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI Champions, but what's next for the Bengals? Plus the Colts separate from Wentz and the Kyler Murray situation worsens.

ryan zimmerman
MLB

Ryan Zimmerman Announces Retirement After 16-Year Career

Zimmerman, a two-time All-Star, spent his entire career with the Nationals, helping them win the World Series in 2019.

Ben Simmons
Play
NBA

Ben Simmons’s Mental Health Is Not a Joke

How closely have we been paying attention to the underlying messages of athletes who speak out about their mental health?

Dr. Dre and Eminem performing at halftime of Super Bowl LVI.
Play
Extra Mustard

Dr. Dre Says NFL Had No Issue With Eminem Taking a Knee

The iconic artist did say that the NFL asked the performers to change some lyrics in their songs.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks with his head tilted down.
Play
NFL

Report: Burrow Suffered Minor Knee Injury in Super Bowl LVI Loss

He shouldn't need surgery.

PK80
College Basketball

Phil Knight Invitational to Include Women’s Tourney

The 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournaments will expand next fall and include a women’s bracket

kamila valieva (2)
Olympics

Lipinski Reacts to Ruling on Valieva’s Olympic Eligibility

Lipinski did not hold back on her feelings as the ROC skater remained eligible to compete at the Games following a failed drug test.

Saint Mary's forward Matthias Tass shoots vs. Gonzaga
Play
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Is This the Year of the Mid-Major?

Plus, the No. 1 seeds as of today, the best league races to watch, five questions with Mike Brey and more.