Phil Knight Invitational, Legacy Events Expanding to Include Women’s Tournaments

The 2022 Phil Knight Invitational and the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournaments will expand next fall and include a women’s bracket

The women’s field in next year's Invitational will feature Iowa State, Michigan State, Oregon and North Carolina. The field in the women’s Phil Knight Legacy will feature Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn. 

Both events are held in Portland, Oregon with the Invitational being one of 11 college basketball events owned and operated by ESPN and the Legacy event being hosted by Rip City Management. They will each begin Nov. 24.

In the men’s tournament draws, the following schools will take part: 

  • Invitational: Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn, Villanova
  • Legacy: Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier

All four events will take a bracket-style format, with the men’s teams playing three games each and the women’s teams playing two games apiece.

